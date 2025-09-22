Older people support charity receives £1,500 donation from Milton Keynes homebuilder

Age UK Milton Keynes, the foremost local charity that supports older people across the city, has received a £1,500 donation from Barratt Homes to assist with its vital work.

Operating for nearly 50 years, the charity supports more than 6,000 people aged 55 and over, providing them with a range of services and support that helps them live an easier, more fulfilling and enjoyable later life.

Age UK Milton Keynes offers practical, emotional and advice services, as well as social activities like meal delivery, befriending services and hospital aftercare to help older people to stay active, informed, independent and out of hospital.

In 2023/24, the charity delivered nearly 9,000 hot meals, raised £1.93million in unclaimed benefits, provided over 12,500 hours of befriending support and managed over 30,000 calls from older people.

BN - SGB-53399 - Kate from Barratt Homes presenting Age UK Milton Keynes with their cheque

Rachel Bell, Operations Director at Age UK Milton Keynes, said: “We were absolutely delighted when Barratt Homes got in touch with the news of this donation. It was such a wonderful surprise. Knowing that a local business recognised the importance of our work and chose to support our meal delivery service meant the world to our team and volunteers.

“We received £1,500 which will directly support our meal delivery service, covering the essential costs of food, packaging and staffing; all vital in making sure older people across Milton Keynes continue to receive freshly prepared, nutritious meals delivered with care by a friendly volunteer.

“Donations like this make a real and lasting difference. Every pound we raise helps us reach more older people in Milton Keynes who rely on our support. Whether it’s delivering a hot meal, offering a friendly chat, or helping someone live independently at home, these contributions ensure we can continue providing vital services where they’re needed most.”

The donation from Barratt Homes came as part of The Barratt Redrow Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

BN - SGB-53391 - Kate from Barratt Homes being shown around the Age UK Milton Keynes offices

Simon Francis, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “As a leading housebuilder we strive to support the communities in and around the areas in which we build, and we are delighted to offer Age UK Milton Keynes a donation to support the fantastic work it does.

“The charity’s efforts align perfectly with our values to build stronger communities and enable people to live independent, fulfilling lives.”

To find out more about the charity’s services, visit the website at Age UK Milton Keynes.