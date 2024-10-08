Oltco’s Andy Baxter completes half marathon for Willen Hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Andy Baxter, leader of Oltco's resin driveway franchises in Northampton, Milton Keynes, Hemel, and Luton, recently reached a personal milestone by completing a half marathon with his son, Ben. Together they raised over £800 for Willen Hospice, a charity offering specialist care for adults with life-limiting illnesses.

In a remarkable show of personal dedication, Oltco’s Andy Baxter, along with his son Ben, took on the challenge of completing a half marathon to raise funds for Willen Hospice. Willen Hospice, a charity which has been providing specialist care to adults with life-limiting illnesses for over four decades, holds deep significance for Andy and his family. Their efforts raised more than £800, placing them in the top 20% of JustGiving fundraisers at the time. The funds will enable Willen Hospice to continue offering personalised care to its patients and provide essential support to their families.

Andy and Ben ran the marathon in memory of Andy’s brother-in-law, Mikey, and his wife’s father, Peter. This race was more than a physical challenge; it was a heartfelt tribute to their loved ones and a way to give back to a charity that has profoundly impacted their community. The funds they raised will directly support the hospice, making a real difference to those who depend on its compassionate care.

For Andy, the marathon wasn’t just about fundraising—it was a reflection of the values he embraces in both his personal and professional life. His leadership at Oltco is driven by responsibility and sustainability, which is also reflected through his charitable work. Through his efforts, Andy continuously seeks ways to give back to the community, ensuring his contributions have a lasting, meaningful impact.

Oltco's Andy Baxter and son, Ben, complete half marathon for Willen Hospice.

By completing the half marathon with his son, Andy not only honoured his family but also reinforced his commitment to a cause that touches many lives. His dedication to supporting Willen Hospice showcases his desire to help others and make a positive impact on the local community. As a respected leader in his business, Andy Baxter continues to inspire those around him, demonstrating that true success is not only measured by professional accomplishments but also through helping his community.

Andy expressed his desire to give back to the charity, commenting “I am truly dedicated to giving Willen Hospice the recognition they deserve. The charity has not only been a tremendous support to my family, but its impact on the entire community is hugely inspiring. Running the half marathon in memory of our beloved family members was a great experience and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to support the charity further.”