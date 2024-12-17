One in three children in Milton Keynes face empty stockings this Christmas

With parents going hungry to provide for their children, the need for support has never been greater.

This Christmas, MK Community Foundation is calling on the community to come together and support families facing the harsh realities of the cost-of-living crisis.

In 2024, families in Milton Keynes are still making impossible choices between heating their homes and putting food on the table. It comes as charities in Milton Keynes have told The Foundation that they have seen parents ‘starving themselves for days to feed their children’.

Last year, thanks to the generosity of local people, the Foundation’s appeal raised vital funds to address this growing need. Through the appeal, a £9,840 grant was awarded to the Water Eaton Community Hub which enabled them to distribute over 217,800 items of food, providing life-saving support to thousands of families in need.

Debbie Fletcher, from Water Eaton Community Hub, said: “To someone thinking about donating to the cost-of-living appeal, I’d say just do it. Your donation could help someone in Milton Keynes to get out of food poverty, and instead of surviving, they could be thriving, and you could make such a difference.”

As the festive season arrives, the #InvisiblePovertyMK appeal aims to raise vital funds for local charities, bringing warmth, support, and hope to even more households across the city.

Every pound donated to the appeal will directly fund local charities and initiatives who are supporting their local community through the cost-of-living crisis.

Ian Revell, chief executive at MK Community Foundation, said: “Imagine the impact we could make if everybody in our city donated just £1. Please consider supporting the appeal today.”

Share the campaign on social media using #InvisiblePovertyMK and #CostOfLiving