One woman, 2,000 miles: Cycling through five nations to combat youth homelessness

Lynn cycling into Scotland

Lynn’s challenge takes on new heights to support young people facing homelessness

This summer, one remarkable woman is taking on the ride of a lifetime — cycling solo and unsupported through all five nations of the UK to support young people facing homelessness.

Lynn McBrearty, a long-standing and much-loved member of the YMCA MK community, is now in the final stage of her 5 Nations challenge. Having conquered England, Wales, Northern Ireland, and the Republic of Ireland, she is set to complete her epic challenge later this week.

Covering over 2,000 miles, Lynn is relying on her sheer willpower, determination and the support from family, friends and those who continue to support her and donate, to get her to that finish line.

“I’m not an elite athlete — I’m a 60-something grandmother with a big heart and a bike,” says Lynn. “But I believe in supporting the young people living at YMCA. The support they offer to young people in our community is truly impressive!”

Lynn’s journey has taken her from Lands’ End up through Dartmoor and onto Wales, across the sea to the Republic of Ireland, and along Northern Ireland’s coastal paths. Now, having arrived back into England, she is currently heading through the Highlands of Scotland, with elevation of 7.000ft she is heading towards the finish point later this week Scotland’s mountainous Highlands to her finish point, John O Groats on Thursday 29 May. Each leg has tested her endurance and resilience, but her commitment to raising vital funds for YMCA Milton Keynes has kept her going.

Why it matters

Each mile Lynn rides helps raise awareness of youth homelessness and raises money to help young people rebuild their lives.

“This is about more than just me and my bike,” Lynn adds. “It’s about standing with young people who’ve faced the toughest times and showing them that their community cares.”

How you can support:

🚴‍♀️ Follow Lynn’s journey as she shares updates from the road:

💸 Donate to her fundraising page: justgiving.com/page/lynn-mcbrearty-1731790206927

🤝 Join Lynn’s Virtual Challenge: https://mkymca.com/get-involved/events/lynns-challenge/

💼 Sponsor Lynn or get involved through your business or community group

📢 Spread the word: Share Lynn’s story through social media, your workplace, or your community group.

Let’s all help Lynn with these final miles – donate and leave a message, ending #youthhomelessness one mile at a time.