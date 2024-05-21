Open Forum for older people

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Older Persons' Board is seeking the views of older people on issues that concern them. Join in an Open Forum to have your say, so that they can speak up for you.

The Older Persons' Board, which is funded by the City Council, exists to represent the views of older persons in Milton Keynes on matters of concern that are brought to its attention, and to find out the views of older persons from representatives of relevant groups. As one of its three annual public events, it is running this Open Forum at the Guildhall in Central Milton Keynes.

Vice-Chair, Chris Row, said, "We are keen to see a good turnout at this public event, which is free of charge.

The Board is working to improve the health and wellbeing of all those in later life who live within the boundaries of the Milton Keynes City Council, and it is vital that we hear from older people about all the issues that concern them."