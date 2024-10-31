Over 1,000 Buckinghamshire Scouts take to the woods

Over 1,000 Scouts from across Buckinghamshire participated in an orienteering event.

Over 1,000 Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Explorer Scouts took to Wendover Woods to participate in Buckinghamshire Scouts’ annual orienteering event. With teams taking off from the start line every minute, there was a continual rush of children and young people making their way to the first marker post. The Beavers followed a string trail, whilst the Cubs used a map and the Scouts and Explorers needed to use their maps and compasses. Although there are trophies for the winning Cub Scout Pack, Scout Troop and Group, many of the participants used the opportunity to take them out of their comfort zone by just completing the course.

Paul, the event organiser, said that the number of entries this year had been the highest in the 28 years they have been running the event. He thought this was due to the increase in young people involved in Scouts, and that volunteers encouraged other Scout Groups to take part.

Volunteer James said, “For the children and young people, this is a great opportunity to complete sections for numerous badges they can earn.” He added, this will count towards their Skills Challenge, Adventure Challenge, Outdoor Challenge, Teamwork Challenge and Hikes Away badges.”

When asked what they liked best about the orienteering event, Sophie, Juno and Bea said, “Using the map to find the marker posts, finding the check marks and being out with friends.” They added, “Cubs is exciting, adventurous and fun.”

Volunteer, Jennifer said, “I enjoy volunteering as I can help children on their journey. I can help them do activities they have never done before. I know that I’ve made a difference to their lives. You get a great deal of satisfaction seeing children having fun.” Jennifer added, “As a volunteer, I’ve got to know more people and people know I’m someone who can help.”

For further information about scouts, please visit bucks-scouts.org.uk.