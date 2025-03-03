PACT hosts free in-person adoption information event in Milton Keynes

Parents And Children Together (PACT) is inviting individuals and couples to attend a special in-person adoption information event on Wednesday, March 19, 6.30pm to 8.30pm, in Newport Pagnell to learn more about the adoption process and how they can change a child’s life.

Grace, Gomez, PACT’s Adopter Diversity Engagement Officer said: “At PACT we believe that every child deserves the warmth and stability of a loving home. As an independent adoption agency, we've been consistently rated outstanding by Ofsted since 2014, a testament to our commitment to finding, and supporting, permanent families for children waiting in care.”

With many children in need of loving and permanent homes, this event aims to provide clear and supportive guidance for those considering adoption. The event will be led by a PACT senior social worker and will include a talk from someone who has adopted through PACT.

Attendees will have a chance to ask questions about what it’s like to adopt and raise a child. They will also learn about the adoption process, from initial enquiry to placement, and find out the answers to common questions and bust myths about adoption.

Grace said: “There are many children waiting for a permanent, loving home, and we need more families to step forward. This event is an opportunity for PACT to provide accurate information, answer questions, and encourage people from all backgrounds to consider adoption.”

The event is free to attend, and everyone is welcome, whether they are just starting to think about adoption or are further along in their journey.Download PACT’s Guide to Adoption www.pactcharity.org/guide to find out more.

To book a place at this event, call PACT on 0300 456 4800. PACT’s lines are open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10am to 5pm, Tuesday and Thursday from 10am to 8pm, and Saturday from 10am to 1pm or contact PACT online at pactcharity.org/adoption-enquiry/