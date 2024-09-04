Passion4hair Supports MK Act: A community partnership for domestic abuse survivors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Passion4hair has chosen to support MK Act, the domestic abuse intervention service for Milton Keynes residents.

Following an initial meeting to provide hair care essentials to women at the Milton Keynes refuge for those fleeing domestic abuse, the wonderful team at Passion4Hair kindly gifted special luxury gift packs to refuge residents and have come up with a brilliant idea to support MK Act residents on an ongoing basis.

Passion4hair based locally in Castlethorpe, has a retail website created as an online store for independent hair salons and stylists with online sales of hair care products. The store has hair care essentials from high quality straighteners, hairdryers and shampoo brands to wellness essentials including candles and gifts. Anyone purchasing any of the products or brands on the site can tag ‘MK Act’ for an amazing 32% of the purchase to be gifted to MK Act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel at Passion4hair; “As a family business, Passion4hair admire the support MK Act are providing for families across Milton Keynes and we are proud to launch this partnership. We want to have a positive impact in our community and we believe our partnership with MK Act will help us do that by providing donations, fundraising and other opportunities for families in need.”

MK Act

Sue Burke, CEO at MK Act; “We are very grateful for the generous partnership with Daniel, Debbie and the team. This ongoing support will help us to continue to provide essential services to victim survivors of domestic abuse. We have already seen the joy at the refuge from the kindness of the lovey gift packs Passion4hair carefully selected and thoughtfully packed. Support like this means an awful lot not just to residents but to the staff too through providing the funds to support those who need to access our service.”

To support MK Act and this wonderful local partnership please visit www.salonlove.shop