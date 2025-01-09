“Pawsome news” as local cat sitting business named one of the UK’s top franchises

Lara Bradford

It’s not just the cat who gets the cream as local cat sitter, Lara Bradford, owner of The Cat Butler Leighton Buzzard, which also provides cat care to kitties in and around Milton Keynes, has been recognised as one of the UK's top franchises in the Elite Franchise Top 100 (EF100).

Rranking among the very best franchises in the UK – the only cat care service to make the list!

Lara, who left a 20-year career in television production to launch her franchise business in 2023, has made an extraordinary impact on the feline community in her local area which covers Leighton Buzzard, Linslade, Bletchley and Milton Keynes, including caring for over 200 cats!

Lara, who since the awards announcement has been grinning from ear-to-ear, commented: “It’s an honour and a privilege to be trusted with a client’s beloved pet and home whilst they are away, so to earn a place in the Elite Top 100 UK franchises is the icing on the cake! It’s a testament to the commitment and dedication of my own team and the incredible business model that founder Sandra James has built on since 2015, and I couldn’t be prouder!”

She added: “It’s absolutely pawsome news, especially as The Cat Butler family has also been recognised for the community work we’re involved in. Our love of cats extends far beyond the services we provide.”

A spokesperson for the Elite Top 100 Franchise Awards, said: “Congratulations to The Cat Butler for being recognised as one of the UK’s top franchises in the Elite Franchise Top 100! Your commitment to ethical practices, exceptional service, and genuine care for every cat you serve is truly inspiring.”

To find out more about The Cat Butler visit https://www.thecatbutler.co.uk, call 01525 601016 or email: [email protected].