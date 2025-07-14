Peace ambassador leaps from 16,000ft to support RAF heroes

Launching herself from 16,000 feet, she aimed not only to raise crucial funds but also to honour the bravery and service of RAF veterans. The jump symbolised both personal courage and a public call for continued support of those who have safeguarded our skies.

Dr Delfani said: "I jumped from 16,000 feet… for something far greater than myself.”

"Skydiving was one of the most terrifying and exhilarating things I’ve ever done. As I sat on the edge of that plane, heart pounding, the wind roaring past, I wasn’t just thinking about the fear or the fall — I was thinking about why I was doing it.

"I did this for RAFA — The Royal Air Forces Association — a charity that supports the RAF community and their families through some of the hardest moments in their lives. These are people who have served our country with courage, who continue to bear invisible burdens long after the uniform is hung up. I wanted to show, in one bold act, that they are not forgotten.

"The freefall was intense — 16,000 feet of raw adrenaline, rushing air, and total surrender to the moment. But as the parachute opened and I drifted through the silence, I felt something deeper: gratitude, humility, and overwhelming emotion. I was reminded of the freedom we take for granted — the freedom so many have fought to protect.

"I did this because words aren’t always enough. Sometimes, we have to leap into fear to shine a light on what truly matters.

"My message is simple: Let’s never forget those who have served. Let’s stand up for them, support them, and give back in any way we can. If jumping from 16,000 feet gets even one person to donate, to care, or to remember — then it was worth every second."

1 . Contributed The moment Shery Delfani jumps from the airplane Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed The moment of float in the air Photo: Submitted