PHOTOS: Milton Keynes welcomes Bishop Dave

Dignitaries, faith and civic leaders gathered with more than a hundred worshippers to received Bishop Dave to his new ministry in the See of Buckingham. Each took turns in speaking words of welcome, including the Mayor of Milton Keynes Cllr Marie Bradburn, who said: “It is a great honour to welcome our new Bishop Dave to our wonderful city of Milton Keynes, indeed we are truly privileged that he will call this city his home.

“Milton Keynes is a city built on community, faith and shared values and I know BD’s presence will enrich both the church and our wider community. His leadership wisdom and compassion will be a blessing to us all.”

Community organisations and faith leaders were also represented, including the Revd Sonia Hicks, chair of the Methodist District, the Lord Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire Countess Elizabeth Howe, Kurshida Mirza the High Sheriff of Buckinghamshire, Ian Revell chief executive of MK Community Foundation, David Rennie of Interfaith MK, the Revd George Mwaura of the URC, the Revd Alison Drury of the Walton Churches Partnership, the Revd Tim Gannon of Grace Church, the Revd Lisa Kerry of the Central Baptists Association and the Revd Barry Lotz, Methodist of Watling Valley Ecumenical Partnership.

During his first sermon as Bishop of Buckingham at Christ the Cornerstone Church, Bishop Dave reflected on the warm welcome he’d received since his nomination and consecration. He added he hoped to be inspired by the endless love of God to be an endless blessing for Milton Keynes and beyond.

Musical accompaniment for the service came in the form of the Cornerstone Choir and there was a special performance of My City by Sheniah Asiamah. The ladies of the ZMU Milton Keynes Chapter also sang a traditional song in Shona while the offering was brought to the altar.

On Saturday, during choral evensong at the cathedral, Bishop Dave was collated for the second time as an honorary canon, following his consecration at Canterbury Cathedral and his welcome service at All Saints High Wycombe.

Welcoming him to the College of Canons, Bishop Steven spoke of Bishop Dave’s prayer ministry, pastoral heart and passion when leading others to God.

1 . Milton Keynes welcomes Bishop Dave Two youngsters try on Bishop Dave’s mitre and crozier for size. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Milton Keynes welcomes Bishop Dave Bishop Dave was joined by his wife Helen. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Milton Keynes welcomes Bishop Dave Bishop Dave shares the peace with members of the Cornerstone Choir. Photo: Milton Keynes welcomes Bishop Dave Photo Sales