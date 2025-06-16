Pickles Pet Pantry wins coveted European Innovation Award from GA Pet Food Partners

Pickles Pet Pantry, an independent pet nutrition retailer known for blending science, passion and love, has been recognised with a prestigious award. Their biggest achievement to date: winning the “Most Innovative Peptide Partner” award at GA Pet Food Partners’ flagship European industry event.

The awards were held at GA Pet Food Partners’ state-of-the-art manufacturing site and family-owned wonder, Plocks Farm — a stunning location known for its heritage, sustainability, and cutting-edge production capabilities.

The event welcomed over 200 guests from across Europe — including retailers, nutritionists, and European partners — for what is widely considered the pet food industry event of the year.

In a highly competitive field, Pickles Pet Pantry emerged as a standout, taking home the top award in innovation ahead of industry leaders from across the continent.The recognition celebrates Pickles’ development of their in-house brand, Peterinary®️, a naturally hydrolysed, high-meat-content food specially formulated for allergy-prone pets. Peterinary blends the latest in nutritional science with natural, responsibly sourced ingredients — all inspired by the needs of the Pickles team’s own beloved pets. Loved and recommended by vets, in line with the growing trend of providing pets with personalised nutrition, Peterinary is truly changing the lives of pets who previously struggled with sensitivities and poor digestion.

Left to Right Katie Parker, Jack Avery are presented the award by James Bracewell.

“This recognition is a huge honour,” said Katie Parker, founder of Pickles Pet Pantry. “Peterinary was born out of a real need we saw in our own dogs — pets who needed something better, gentler, and truly effective. To have that vision recognised at a European level, and by our trusted manufacturing partners, is an incredible milestone for us.”GA Pet Food Partners, one of Europe’s most respected manufacturers, applauded Pickles Pet Pantry’s commitment to innovation, customer education, and science-led solutions for modern pet health.

“It is remarkable to see the success of Pickles Pet Pantry in such a short space of time,” said James Bracewell, Sales Director and son of founder Roger Bracewell.“Katie and Jack are really passionate about what they do, and that has truly shone through with the launch of their Peterinary range. Huge congratulations — it’s fully deserved.”

Pickles Pet Pantry continues to redefine what it means to be an independent retailer — combining clinical-grade nutrition with a warm, personal approach rooted in community, care, and real-life results.

“From a young age, Luna experienced difficulty with her diet, showing a lack of interest in various types of food.. We settled on a more expensive brand that was costing us nearly £100 per month! All of a sudden her food started causing her some irritation, irregular bowel movements and she was generally irritated. I went to pickles for advice and they were amazing, they explained she may need hydrolysed food and that's when we tried Peterinary®️! Luna is like a different dog, she loves her food and never usually liked kibble! It's also reassurance for us that she is eating food that's good for her, we really appreciate all the help Pickles gave us and wont go back now!”

Katie & Jack with their coveted award for Peterinary®️

Sophie Treslove, Luna's owner

About Pickles Pet Pantry Based in the charming market town of Olney, Pickles Pet Pantry is a family-run pet nutrition & Canicross store specialising in functional, natural, and high-quality products. With a strong focus on pets with allergies and active lifestyles, Pickles has also recently launched their new website and mobile app, available on Apple and Android, making it easier than ever for pet owners to access expert-led nutrition and support — wherever they are.Press Contact: Katie Parker, Pickles Pet Pantry

www.picklespetpantry.co.uk

24 High Street South, Olney, MK46 4AA