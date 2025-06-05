Police issue CCTV image of men they want to speak to about burglary of house in Milton Keynes

A CCTV image has been released of two people officers would like to speak to in relation to a burglary investigation in Milton Keynes.

The incident happened around 3.10pm on May 25, when police received a call from the H Samuel branch in Central Milton Keynes, reporting that a glass cabinet had been broken and six solid gold bracelets stolen.

The offenders left the scene and no arrests have been made.

Investigating officer PC Emily Sivyer of the Milton Keynes Priority Crime Team, said: “This incident has occurred in a busy shopping area in the middle of the afternoon.

Police have issued this CCTV image of the two men officers want to speak to in relation to a burglary at a jewellers in CMK

“I am today releasing an image of two men who I believe may have vital information that can assist me with this investigation.

“If you recognise either of these men, or either of them is you, I would ask you to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police, either online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43250257182.

“Alternatively, for anonymity, you can provide information via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website, www.crimestoppers.uk-org.”

