Members of the Bedford and Milton Keynes Make Votes Matter branch got a little more windy weather than they bargained for on Saturday 5th, as they set up a fun kite-making workshop with a serious aim: to raise awareness of how outdated the UK’s political system is.

“We were obviously hoping for some wind,” admitted Neil Mann, chair of the group. “But it was slightly difficult making the kites in the first place, given that a few of us had to focus on even just holding the gazebo down!”

“Nevertheless our participants were able to brave the conditions and created a series of fairly impressive kites!”

And scrawled on the kites were messages of support for the implementation of proportional representation.

As Make Votes Matter's website aims to explain - in accessible terms: “Proportional Representation is any voting system in which the share of seats a party wins matches the share of votes it receives. There are many different systems of Proportional Representation, but they all aim to make sure seats match votes.

“The UK currently uses the primitive First Past the Post voting system – which causes severe problems for voters, our politics and our society. From its definition alone, it’s easy to see how Proportional Representation solves the problems of First Past the Post.”

The event was part of Make Votes Matter’s Democracy Action Weekend, which saw thousands of people sign up to take part in events up and down the country in order to put the issue front and center of local politicians' Westminster agendas.

The event takes place on the anniversary of the 2024 general election.

“Almost exactly a year ago, Keir Starmer secured an overwhelming majority government with just 33.7% of the vote,” writes Young Make Votes Matter Ambassador Katie Todd. “He did not secure a strong mandate – what he did give us was a warning sign.

“This was not a fluke, it was a demonstration of the structural democratic deficit that is destroying public trust in politics – our First Past the Post (FPTP) voting system. The British public have, repeatedly, told parliament they are ready for change.”