Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A key milestone has been reached in the development of a new 78-bedroom care home due to open in Giffard Park, Milton Keynes early next year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the home moves closer to its official opening, The Applewood is offering the opportunity for prospective residents and their families to preview some of its communal facilities and bedrooms, meet the team and find out more about life at the home.

The Applewood is located on Wolverton Road, adjacent to a large orchard and wildflower garden. The newly built care home will offer all-inclusive residential and dementia care for elderly people living in the local community and is set to create circa 90 new jobs in the area at full occupancy, with roles across care, property maintenance, housekeeping and food service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home will offer a range of communal facilities for residents and their families or friends to enjoy including scenic gardens, spacious lounges and dining areas, bar bistro, hair and beauty salon, cinema, library and a private dining area for family celebrations.

Classic bedroom at The Applewood Care Home

Design inspiration for The Applewood was drawn from the rich history and natural beauty of the area, with communal areas named and themed after local landmarks, alongside the home being developed to leading standards of dementia friendly environmental design, with a focus on creating a calming, therapeutic living environment to help people feel at home.

The new care home will be care provider HC-One’s second facility in Milton Keynes, with sister care home Highclere Care Home already a well-regarded care home in the local community, rated Good by CQC and sitting at a 9.7 out of 10 review score on Carehome.co.uk.

The Applewood is the latest home to be built in HC-One’s new build programme, which will see a new care home opening in Cheltenham this year, another home open in 2024 in Oswestry and three homes open in 2021 in York, Bingham and Telford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This new build programme is complemented by HC-One’s wider £93 million in its refurbishment and upgrade programme, to modernise and enhance the living environments and facilities of more than 200 of HC-One’s existing care homes across the company.

HC-One have been working very closely with developers Aspire More Limited and contractor, Lawrence Baker Ltd throughout the construction process to ensure delivery of a home which is befitting of HC-One’s high standards.

Bernard Mawoyo, Managing Director at HC-One, said:

“We are delighted to have opened the Marketing Suite at The Applewood Care Home which marks another key stage of the development.

“The opening of the Marketing Suite provides the public with a preview of our new state-of-the-art beautiful care home and what it has to offer the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At HC-One, we strive to be the first-choice care provider for residents and colleagues in every community we serve. We are very much looking forward to opening the doors of The Applewood and working with more talented colleagues in the local area to provide the kindest possible care to elderly people in the local community in our new welcoming home.”