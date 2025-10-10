£1.26m funding boost announced to tackle homelessness in Milton Keynes

Labour MPs secure major funding to support rough sleepers and families in temporary accommodation

Milton Keynes is set to receive over one million pounds in new funding from the Labour Government to tackle homelessness and rough sleeping, as part of a nationwide £84m winter support package announced on World Homeless Day (10 October).

The funding includes £1,008,163 through the Rough Sleeping Prevention & Recovery Grant and £231,570 to support children in temporary accommodation.

This vital investment will help local services provide tailored support for rough sleepers, including mental health care, addiction treatment, and sustainable housing. It will also offer immediate help to families in temporary accommodation, covering essentials like food, school travel, and laundry.

The announcement comes on top of the Labour government’s record £1bn investment in last year’s Budget to end homelessness and rough sleeping. It includes the largest ever investment in prevention services, enabling councils to intervene early and stop homelessness before it happens.

Under 14 years of the Conservatives, rough sleeping more than doubled nationally and nearly 170,000 children are now living in temporary accommodation. Councils were left underfunded and overstretched, with frontline services struggling to cope. This targeted support will make a big difference and help people take their first steps out of homelessness.

Callum Anderson MP, Labour MP for Buckingham and Bletchley, said: “This funding is a lifeline for Milton Keynes and Bletchley. Labour is delivering real change, and we’re investing in prevention, recovery, and dignity. I’m proud to have fought for this support - alongside Chris and Emily - and will keep working to ensure every resident has a safe place to call home.”

Chris Curtis MP, Labour MP for Milton Keynes North, added: “After years of Conservative cuts that left councils overstretched and families falling through the cracks, this Labour Government is putting prevention before crisis. This funding is an important step towards a fairer future. The £1.26 million boost will deliver real, practical support for those who need it most, helping people to rebuild their lives with stability, and hope.”

Emily Darlington MP, Labour MP for Milton Keynes Central said: “Five years ago, Milton Keynes was dubbed ‘tent city’. Today, thanks to collaborative efforts and a people-first approach, no one needs to sleep on our streets. This new funding will allow us to go even further - supporting families, preventing homelessness, and ensuring services are designed around the needs of the most vulnerable.”