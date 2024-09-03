£2160+ raised at Wilen Lakes to create safe spaces for vulnerable children

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bright Horizons Foundation for Children is opening its 100th Bright Space later this year. In celebration our operational and nursery staff have been completing the '100 Your Way challenge'. Last Thursday, our facilities manager and a team of 8 completed 100 miles around Wilen Lakes on vintage 70's Chopper bikes! So far, they have raised £2160 of a £500 target.

Bright Horizons Foundation for Children launched the "100 Mile Chopper Challenge," a fantastically nostalgic fundraising event inspired by the iconic Raleigh Chopper bicycles of the 1970s. The challenge was part of the broader "100 Your Way" initiative, which invites participants to produce or complete 100 of anything in any way, celebrating the upcoming opening of the Foundation’s’ 100th Bright Space later this year.

The Chopper Challenge was born out of one woman’s passion for the Raleigh Chopper, a bike that symbolized freedom and adventure for a generation. Starting with just a single Chopper, this passion soon turned into a collection of eight bikes, each with its own story and character.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Growing up, I always coveted my brother’s Tomahawk bike," said Amanda, Event Organiser and Facilities Manager at Bright Horizons. "When my partner surprised me with a rusty old Chopper for Christmas, we painstakingly restored it and started a full-blown collection. When our Foundation launched the ‘100 Your Way’ fundraiser, it became the perfect opportunity to put these bikes to good use and raise money. Riding the bikes reminded us of the freedom and fun of our own childhoods so it felt right to get them back on the road and raising money for another generation of children who deserve safe places to learn and play "

Candyfloss (Bright Horizon's Mascot) and the Choppers

Amanda and a team of 10 took on 100 miles on the classic bikes on a route around Willen lakes, battling against the wilderness of Milton Keynes, aging knees, and an overload of paisley shirts. The oldest bike of the bunch, a Golden Yellow Mk1 from 1970, serves as a reminder of the Chopper’s legacy, a time when children across the UK experienced their first taste of fun on two wheels.

Next year the Foundation will also celebrate 20 years of providing safe and enriching play spaces to children impacted by domestic abuse, homelessness, and parent imprisonment. If you would like to support the 100 Mile Chopper Challenge, please visit the Just Giving Page. Or, for more information on our Bright Spaces, see our Foundation webpage here.