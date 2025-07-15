Ramping up the heat at Emberton Country Park’s 60th Birthday celebrations
Despite the rising temperatures, residents of Milton Keynes enjoyed the entertainment on offer at the event, as well as a range of stalls delivering a mix of prizes alongside education and learning new skills.
As part of our commitment to the local community and greener living, SUEZ hosted a stall with a fun recycling game, as well as a special prize of a lego recycling truck for the closest guess for the number of batteries in the tub – raising important awareness of the dangers caused by batteries in the waste stream! Residents also had the chance to get up close to our electric refuse collection vehicle – a firm favourite with children.
Alongside the stall, SUEZ staff ensured the area was clear of litter with regular litter picks and sponsorship of the waste bins.
Peter Marshall, Contract Manager at SUEZ, said: “I’m immensely proud of our team and thankful for their time, ensuring the event stayed litter free and talking to residents about recycling and important issues like keeping batteries out of bins. We had some lovely feedback and really enjoyed engaging with the local community.
"Together we can build a more sustainable future and we’re proud of the part we play in supporting Milton Keynes with their ambitions to become the number 1 city for recycling.”