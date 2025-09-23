Rare disease charity announces new CEO

Dr James Cusack

The PSP Association (PSPA), the UK’s leading charity supporting everyone affected by Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) and Corticobasal Degeneration (CBD), has announced the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer.

Dr James Cusack will officially join PSPA on 1 December 2025, following a successful five-year tenure as CEO of Autistica, the UK’s national autism research charity. He brings over a decade of experience in the charity sector, having previously served as Autistica’s Director of Science and worked as a researcher in the field of autism.

PSP & CBD are rare neurodegenerative conditions that affect up to 10,000 people nationwide. With a misdiagnosis rate estimated at around 60%, the actual number of people impacted may be significantly higher. PSPA exists to ensure that everyone diagnosed receives care and support that is coordinated, consistent, and compassionate.

James will succeed Rebecca Packwood, who has led the charity since 2021. He will build on PSPA’s strong foundations, drawing on his expertise in developing sustainable strategies, increasing income, and driving efficiencies through strategic partnerships.

Commenting on his appointment, James said: “I feel incredibly proud to be joining such a brilliant and well-run organisation. It’s clear from my conversations with the team and board that PSPA plays a pivotal role in providing support, seeking answers, and advocating for those affected by PSP & CBD.

“I’m excited to learn from the dedicated team, researchers, healthcare professionals, and the inspiring community living with these conditions. Together, I believe we’re in a strong position to continue delivering high-quality support today—and hope through groundbreaking research and powerful campaigning tomorrow.”

PSPA’s Chair of Trustees, Rowena Ironside, adds: “We are delighted James Cusack will be joining PSPA as our new chief executive. James brings a background in neuroscience research, a reputation as an inspirational leader and a record of transformational achievements as CEO of Autistica. James is widely respected across the charity and health sectors and this background will be invaluable as we focus on raising the charity’s impact across support, research and awareness, to improve the lives of everyone affected by PSP & CBD.”

Learn more about how PSPA supports people living with PSP & CBD, and funds life-changing research at www.pspassociation.org.uk