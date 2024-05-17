Ready, Set, Grow: Dandara donates gardening tools to Milton Keynes Guides

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In celebration of National Gardening Week, independent housebuilder Dandara has donated two sets of gardening equipment to Milton Keynes Girlguiding, a short distance from Dandara’s Abbots Place development, as part of its campaign to celebrate gardening.

This year’s gardening week theme, ‘Knowledge is Flower’, aims to raise awareness of the difference that gardening can make in the lives of everyone, helping to inspire the next generation of gardeners to experience the joy of creating and growing green spaces.

The donation will provide valuable support in enhancing the community, encouraging the Rainbows, Brownies and Guides to participate in outdoor activities and engage in a meaningful project as the warmer months approach. The 11-piece gardening equipment kits benefit from pruning shears, hand trowel, hand rake and a kneeling pad and will allow them to look after the grounds at the headquarters and residential centres, which the organisation use at Herons Lodge in Loughton.

Jane Solloway, Division Commissioner at Milton Keynes Girlguiding, said: "Dandara’s support not only enriches our Girl Guiding group but nurtures our commitment to serving the community. We’re looking forward to getting our hands dirty and planting, helping us on our journey towards achieving our nature and gardening badges!”

Rachel Lindop, Head of Sales at Dandara Northern Home Counties, commented: “We are pleased to support the Milton Keynes Girl Guides to encourage them to spend more time outdoors and learn about gardening – and maybe even earn a badge or two! We hope the gardening equipment is a good start in helping them on their gardening journey!”

