Residents at Milton Keynes care home enjoy visit from MP

HC-One’s Highclere Care Home in Downs Barn, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, was visited on Monday 21st July by MP for Milton Keynes, Emily Darlington.

“It was lovely to talk to the residents and staff of Highclere again. I greatly appreciated the wisdom and experience that the residents brought to our chats about the importance of defending our democracy, and how valuable it is in these very tumultuous times. They also challenged the support of our older people, and we discussed what they need and want to see from the government. What strikes me each time I visit Highclere is how exceptional the staff are in their respect and care for their residents. This Milton Keynes home is helping people live out their days with dignity and fun, and I look forward to visiting again soon!”