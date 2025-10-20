Residents offered chance to have their say on Salden Park development plans

Taylor Wimpey South Midlands is holding a public consultation event to allow residents to submit their feedback on the housebuilder’s plans for the next phase of development at Salden Park, Buckinghamshire.

Taylor Wimpey is preparing a Reserved Matters application for the next phase of homes at their Salden Park development. The proposed development will provide 194 homes comprising a mix of one to five-bedroom houses and apartments, with 34% of the units designated as affordable housing.

The national housebuilder will hold an online consultation to seek the views of local residents and stakeholders from Monday 20th October to Tuesday 31st October 2025. During this time, details of the proposals will be available to view at www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/milton-keynes/salden-place-proposed-development

Gemma Davies, Senior Planning Manager at Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “Collating the views of local residents is an essential part of our development process, and we’re keen to gather as much feedback as we can from residents about our plans for the next phase of development at Salden Park.

“Our proposed plans will be available to view on our website throughout the consultation period, so everyone can review the proposals at their convenience. We look forward to showcasing our plans in due course.”

Feedback from members of the local community will help to shape the planning application before it is submitted to Buckinghamshire Council in Autumn 2025.

For further information about this public consultation exercise please email the project team at [email protected]