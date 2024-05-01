Roof garden gives a spring lift to young homeless
The “green roof” at the YMCA in Milton Keynes offers an outdoor space for those aged 18 to 35 to spend time in nature to benefit their mental and physical wellbeing.
The charity’s campus provides a safe place to live for more than 200 residents, many of whom have had adverse childhood experiences and have complex needs.
An award from National Grid’s Community Matters Fund has helped YMCA MK develop and maintain the roof garden which has raised beds that are looked after by residents, who say it gives them a sense of purpose and accomplishment.
YMCA MK is one of more than 100 community groups and charities that were awarded green spaces funding last year by National Grid’s electricity distribution business. A total of £500,000 was provided to projects also supporting green education, biodiversity and carbon capture.
Ellie Patey, National Grid Electricity Distribution’s Community Engagement Manager, said: “It’s encouraging to see how YMCA MK has used the funding to develop a garden in the heart of the city that’s having such a positive impact on the lives of residents by providing meaningful activities and a year-round space to enjoy.”
YMCA MK’s Mark Smith, Head of Resident Development, said: “We are delighted with the funding from the Community Matters Fund.
“Our green roof forms an integral part of life at YMCA MK, supporting residents with their physical and mental health. Getting outside into nature is vital for our young people and the food produced on the green roof is sold in our onsite café.”