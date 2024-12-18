Santa gets a helping hand from Orbit Homes and the Salvation Army to enable more children to enjoy the festive season this year

Affordable housebuilder, Orbit Homes, has been helping to ensure that Santa visits as many local children as possible this Christmas by lending its support to The Salvation Army Christmas Present Appeal.

Colleagues at Orbit Homes collected bundles of gifts for children of all ages, including toys, books, games and winter wear. Contractors working with Orbit Homes – MJ Evans, LMH Civil Engineering and NME Services, also donated a total of £470 to The Salvation Army Milton Keynes’ appeal, helping to fund more presents for local children.

The Salvation Army will now sort and distribute the gifts to children and families in Milton Keynes in time for Christmas, and families will have the opportunity to wrap their children’s presents themselves.

Brian Nearney, Regional Managing Director at Orbit Homes, commented: “At Orbit Homes we value the impact we can make in our local communities and our colleagues wanted to do something special to spread the Christmas cheer. We hope our contributions will aid The Salvation Army in their efforts to support those in need locally and help bring moments of joy to more children and families this Christmas.”

Major Joanna Baker, Church Leader for The Salvation Army Milton Keynes, added: “The Salvation Army’s present appeal is an opportunity for people in our communities to embrace the spirit of Christmas and give to families and individuals who have very little. Helping families provide a gift for their children not only eases financial pressures, but helps bring the joy of Christmas into their homes. We are very grateful to Orbit Homes and its partners for their donations.”

Orbit Homes is currently building 40 affordable homes in Milton Keynes at Wolverton Mill, which will offer two, three and four-bedroom homes for social rent and Shared Ownership.

For more information about the Christmas Present Appeal and how to show your support, see the Salvation Army website: www.salvationarmy.org.uk/christmas-present-appeal.

For more information about Wolverton Mill, visit: www.orbithomes.org.uk/wolverton-mill.