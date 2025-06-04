Schools and colleges across Milton Keynes with best A-Level results

By Olga Norford
Published 4th Jun 2025, 15:30 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

With students sitting or about to take their A level exams we have ranked the best performing colleges and sixth forms in Milton Keynes based on last year's results.

The findings are based on data from the Department of Education and covers 15 institutions across Milton Keynes.

The data is based on the average grades earned by A-Level students at English schools and sixth form colleges during the 2023-2024 school year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The best results belonged to the Royal Latin School in Buckingham which had an average score of 44.07, equivalent to a B+ grade.

The Royal Latin School in Buckingham had the best A level resultsThe Royal Latin School in Buckingham had the best A level results
The Royal Latin School in Buckingham had the best A level results

This was higher than the average score across the country of 35.55, which would have earned a B-.

The next highest performing across Milton Keynes included:

> Stowe School in Stowe, with a score of 39.54, worth a B

> Oakgrove School in Milton Keynes, with a score of 34.41, worth a C+

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

> E-Act Ousedale School in Newport Pagnell, with a score of 34, worth a C

> The Hazeley Academy with a score of 31.44, worth a C.

Nationally, the average A-level point score per entry was slightly higher than the year before at 35.29, although the average grade has remained steady at a B-.

The gap between disadvantaged and non-disadvantaged students also remained broadly unchanged, while female students continued to achieve higher average scores than their male counterparts, following the trend for the last five years.

Black or Black British students had an average score of 30.87, 2.5 points lower than that of any other major ethnic group.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, white students achieved the highest average score of 34.81.

For students with an education, health and care plan, the average A-level points score was 32.11, a fall of 0.2 points compared to 2022-2023.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:Milton KeynesSchoolsRoyal Latin School
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice