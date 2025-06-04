Schools and colleges across Milton Keynes with best A-Level results

With students sitting or about to take their A level exams we have ranked the best performing colleges and sixth forms in Milton Keynes based on last year's results.

The findings are based on data from the Department of Education and covers 15 institutions across Milton Keynes.

The data is based on the average grades earned by A-Level students at English schools and sixth form colleges during the 2023-2024 school year.

The best results belonged to the Royal Latin School in Buckingham which had an average score of 44.07, equivalent to a B+ grade.

This was higher than the average score across the country of 35.55, which would have earned a B-.

The next highest performing across Milton Keynes included:

> Stowe School in Stowe, with a score of 39.54, worth a B

> Oakgrove School in Milton Keynes, with a score of 34.41, worth a C+

> E-Act Ousedale School in Newport Pagnell, with a score of 34, worth a C

> The Hazeley Academy with a score of 31.44, worth a C.

Nationally, the average A-level point score per entry was slightly higher than the year before at 35.29, although the average grade has remained steady at a B-.

The gap between disadvantaged and non-disadvantaged students also remained broadly unchanged, while female students continued to achieve higher average scores than their male counterparts, following the trend for the last five years.

Black or Black British students had an average score of 30.87, 2.5 points lower than that of any other major ethnic group.

Meanwhile, white students achieved the highest average score of 34.81.

For students with an education, health and care plan, the average A-level points score was 32.11, a fall of 0.2 points compared to 2022-2023.

