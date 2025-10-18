Scout group give back to local community with an ALDI charity letter-finding food challenge

Silsoe Scout Group are working to donate food to the community and hints planning a bigger future fundraising event

Last Friday (17th October 2025), few of the leaders of Silsoe Scouts Group, Bush, Nick & Martin challenged and worked with the scouts of Silsoe to collect foods from A-Z at Flitwick ALDI with a budget of £20 to donate to charity.

The official Facebook account of the group wrote a post about the night: “Supermarket Sweep at Aldi!”

“Our Cubs and Scouts took on an A–Z shopping challenge at Aldi — finding food items from A to Z with a £20 budget per team, choosing things that would last more than a week.

Scouts can be seen near a collection point box inside the Flitwick branch of ALDI (UK)

“They put their budgeting skills, teamwork, and community spirit to the test — all working towards their Community Badge.”

“Their bonus challenge? Spotting the most expensive item in store… a Bluey electric car toy priced at £59.99!”

“All the food they bought — an amazing £80 worth — was donated to the in-store food bank collection. A huge well done to everyone for such a fun and meaningful night!” the post said positively

However, that doesn’t mean it wasn’t challenging and quite interesting and fun, with one of the scouts, Logan saying “It was challenging especially the finding products starting with certain letters, one example was the letter Q, we had to eventually settle for Quixo stuffing mix, in fact, one of the customers, a older man, repeated the letter B when I and Martin said it and we all had a laugh. There are also challenges with staying inside of the budget but the fact that ALDI is the cheapest supermarket in Britain fixed this.”

Scouts can be seen outside the windows of the entrance of the Flitwick branch of ALDI (UK)

On why the group done it, he added happily “The reason why is because donating to the local community feels heart-warming as we’re giving back. I additionally encourage any other local community groups to consider doing this challenge.”

Although the food was originally going to be donated to The NEED Project (The National Energy Education Development Project), which is an international charity based in the United States that is an ”non-profit education association that designs and delivers energy education programs”, according to the English Wikipedia, an international English language community encyclopaedia wiki, the food was donated instead to the community collection point (near the tills) in the store to help the surrounding local community.

This could possibly because of a more national/international charity fundraising event that will be held next year (2026) especially as Logan continued “Myself and the group leaders is working together on ideas for a fundraising event that will take place sometime next year (2026) that may even be national or international! The charity we will be donating to will be revealed in 2026!”

“Watch the local news and local media sites, follow the Silsoe Scout Group page on Facebook and stay tuned during the next year for more details on this!” he added suddenly.