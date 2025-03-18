Scout volunteer from Milton Keynes joins 500 others from across the UK to shape the future of the Scout movement

How can we all get into this frame?

Young people from Buckinghamshire have joined other Scouts from across the UK at the world-famous University of Oxford, to help shape the future of the Movement.

The landmark youth forum was one of the first events of its kind taking place in early Spring 2025, to help the largest youth organisation in the country to create its next decade of sustainable growth.

Ben Tubbs said, “It’s really important for young people to have a voice as it’s us that are doing the activities and we would like to have a say. It's always important for other people to have a say, not just the adults.”

From every area of the UK, two Scouts aged 10 to 14 and two Explorer Scouts aged 14-18, supported by two adult volunteers, have been invited to youth forums in Belfast, Edinburgh, Manchester and Oxford to give as many young people as possible the chance to examine the Movement’s future plans, and suggest changes based on their own experiences.

Young people give their views

Dwayne Fields, the recently appointed Chief Scout, said: “It’s important that the future plans of the Scouts are informed by young people, so that’s why it’s essential that young people from Buckinghamshire are able to contribute to the future of the Scout Movement in the next ten years by having their say on our future plans.”

The day forum event in Oxford included workshops about the role of youth voice in the Movement’s strategy. Some specifically explored topics like advocacy, equity, diversity and inclusion, safety and safeguarding, sustainability and digital. Young people also considered what the world – and Scouts – will look like in 2035.

Milton Keynes adult volunteer, Nathan Robinson, who supported young people at the event, said: “It’s important that the youth voice is heard. It’s inspiring to see young people engaged in the forum and to give their views, opinions and thoughts. The reason we volunteer is so that we can see young people learn and develop skills for life. The skills they will learn will help them when applying for college, university, apprenticeships and employment.

“With over 100,000 young people on the waiting list, we are looking for volunteers so more young people can join, have fun, try new activities, make new friends, As volunteers we can make a difference to young people’s lives.

For further information about Scouts please visit: www.bucks-scouts.org.uk/