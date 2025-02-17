Scouts from Milton Keynes complete 50KM Challenge Event

Scouts and Volunteers from Milton Keynes have been praised by Chief Scout Dwayne Fields for completing the Southern 50 50KM challenge hike event.

This year’s event celebrates 45 years since the first Southern 50, with Scouts taking on routes passing through the counties of Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire and Oxfordshire.

The annual Southern 50 Event is a prestigious challenge hike, one of the longest running events of its type in the UK. The event is a test of good orienteering skills as well as teamwork. The route is not disclosed until the day of the event so all teams entering have the same chance of winning a trophy.

Chief Scout Dwayne Fields praised the team’s unwavering determination and teamwork, as they tackled the impressive distance.

“The team from Milton Keynes showed real determination to finish the 50KM course, I was delighted to meet them at the finish to hear about the skills they had learnt and challenges they had overcome. All the young people and volunteers involved in the event are a great example of what’s brilliant about Scouts. They worked as a team, had fun and learnt new skills along the way," he said.

Taking part in the event Lila said: “The Southern 50 has been a really cool event to be part of. I’ve had fun and challenged myself to get through the mud and rain and reach the finish with my teammates.”