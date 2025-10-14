Scouts take to the Woods

Beavers (boys and girls aged 6 to 8), Cubs (boys and girls aged 8 to 10, Scouts (boys and girls aged 10 to 14, Explorers (boys and girls aged 14 to 17) and adult volunteers took to Wendover Woods for the annual Buckinghamshire Scouts orienteering event. Known as “The Big O”, this attracts Scout Groups and Explorer Units from across the County.

The event gives participants the opportunity to read a map, use a compass, find the marker posts, work as a team and get out into the countryside.

Volunteer Paul said, “This activity will go towards several different badges. These include Our skills challenge, hikes away, navigator and orienteer.

When asked what they liked about Scouts, Bethany, Ellina and Nova said, “It’s active, you make friends, we have lots of fun, learn skills and do lots of different activities. It has been fun today working as a team.” When asked what he liked about being involved in Scouts, Neil said, “I was a Beaver and a Cub and I’ve been a Scout for three weeks. I like camping, cooking and orienteering.”

Teamwork at it's best

Scouting provides over 250 activities for young people aged 4 to 17. These range from abseiling to camping, drama to first aid, global matters to hiking and pioneering to water activities.

Volunteer Nigel said, “Buckinghamshire Scouts are currently looking for more volunteers across the County to manage the demand for places. Several Squirrel Dreys (boys and girls aged 4 to 6) have recently opened and more are planned for the future. Whether it’s supporting young people, helping with the administration, looking after a Group HQ, being a Trustee or helping at a camp, we would be able to find a role for you.”

For information about a young person joining one of the sections or for volunteering opportunities, please visit bucks-scouts.org.uk