See how central Milton Keynes employment stacks up against the South East

The 2021 employment data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reveals diverse industry distributions in Central Milton Keynes, the South East, and England. Central Milton Keynes excels in retail, manufacturing, and tech industries, yet opportunities for growth exist in public services and agriculture, contingent on geographic and economic conditions.

The latest data analysed by SEO Agency Semrank shows How Milton Keynes Employment stacks up against the rest of the South East.

Industry Participation

Employment trends in Central Milton Keynes, the South East, and England showed varying industry distributions, highlighting each region's economic strengths and potential growth areas.

Central Milton Keynes had a workforce of 8,648, a fraction of the South East's 4,471,781 and England's 26,405,211 workers.

Key Industries

Wholesale and Retail Trade: Central Milton Keynes had 22.3% of its workforce in this sector, higher than the South East (13.9%) and England (15%). The urban structure and consumer behaviour likely bolster this sector. Human Health and Social Work: This sector employed 10.4% of Central Milton Keynes' workforce, compared to 13.9% in the South East and 14.6% in England. While still significant, it indicates a slightly lesser focus locally.

Growth and Niche Sectors

Manufacturing: Central Milton Keynes exceeded the national average with 7.1% of its workforce in manufacturing, versus 7.3% nationally and 6% in the South East. This points to a regional specialisation attracting further investment.

Information and Communication: With 8.7% employment in this sector, Central Milton Keynes surpassed the South East (6.2%) and national (4.7%) figures, indicating a growing tech hub leveraging new technologies.

Sectors with Limited Focus

Agriculture, Forestry, and Fishing: Employment was almost negligible in Central Milton Keynes (0.05%) and slightly higher in the South East (0.6%) and England (0.8%). This is expected in urban settings like Milton Keynes.

Mining and Quarrying: This sector had consistently low employment across all regions, reflecting limited geographical and economic emphasis.

Educational and Social Importance

Education and Public Administration: Central Milton Keynes had lower employment percentages in these sectors compared to the South East and England. Education employed 6.1% locally, against 10.2% in the South East and 9.9% in England. Similarly, public administration jobs were more common in the larger regions, suggesting potential for local government investment.