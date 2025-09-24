Shedloads of plywood donated to local construction charity

A significant plywood donation from Bellway Northern Home Counties will help volunteers continue the mission of local charity, Men in Sheds Milton Keynes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The housebuilder teamed up with local supplier Independent Building Supplies to provide a truckload of plywood to the not-for-profit organisation, which gives its members access to a workshop space, with experts in everything from woodcraft and metalworking to electronics.

A truck made the delivery this month (September) to the organisation’s MakerSpace, located on Kiln Farm Industrial Estate in Milton Keynes, just down the road from Bellway’s Whitehouse Park and Whitehouse Gardens developments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Men in Sheds Milton Keynes said: “Men in Sheds MK was absolutely delighted with the fantastic donation from Bellway.

Men in Sheds volunteers John Weir, Keith Powell and Patrick Kelly are helped with unloading the plywood donation by Nigel Tucker from Independent Building Supplies, Joanne White from Bellway and David King from Independent Building Supplies.

“It enables us to not only support our charity which is self-funding but help many other local charities and schools with projects that they need built.”

Joanne White, Bellway Northern Home Counties Regional Charity Coordinator, said: “It’s a privilege to be able to support organisations which are already doing so much good in and around Milton Keynes.

“Bellway is committed to making the areas in which we build better for those who already live there and those who are new to the area alike. Construction, of course, is at the core of our business, so we can fully understand and get behind the mental, physical and social benefits of coming together to make something.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d like to also extend a special thank you to Neil Burton and Independent Building Supplies for their help with this donation.”

Men in Sheds MK meets up on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. For more information, visit https://meninshedsmk.org.uk/.