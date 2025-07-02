Shelters, Segways and Scout Scarves: Mayor joins young people for 36-hour Fortress challenge

Lead Volunteer Jason Raggett invests MK Mayor James Lancaster

More than 140 Scouts from across Milton Keynes tackled a non-stop 36-hour challenge last weekend — building shelters, cooking from scratch, dancing at a silent disco and throwing themselves into adventure activities.

They were joined by a special guest: the Mayor of Milton Keynes, Cllr James Lancaster, who was formally invested as an honorary Scout during his visit.

The action took place at The Quarries Campsite from 28–30 June, where Scouts aged 10 to 14 took on Fortress 25 — a unique event created by Milton Keynes District Scouts. The young people worked in teams to build and sleep in their own shelters, cooked meals outdoors, and showed brilliant team spirit (and plenty of muddy knees).

Highlights included a MasterChef-style cooking competition, a traditional campfire, inflatables, mini golf and — a favourite for many — the silent disco.

On Sunday, the Mayor of Milton Keynes joined the action, hopping aboard a Segway, chatting with Scouts and even attempting a round of golf. During his visit, he was invested as an honorary Scout, proudly accepting a Milton Keynes Scout scarf.

“It was fantastic to see these young people working together, solving problems and having fun,” said Cllr James Lancaster. “Being invested as a Scout was an honour — I’ll be wearing my scarf with pride.”

But it was the young people who stole the show. One team, the California Girls, gave away their cooked pasta to another team after a kitchen mishap — a small act of kindness that summed up the whole weekend.

Explorer Scouts (aged 14–18) also played a key role by volunteering to support younger Scouts and keep the event running smoothly.

Morgan, an Explorer Scout, said: “Fortress gives you an opportunity to learn important leadership skills and build great relationships across Milton Keynes Scouting.”

One Scout added: “I enjoyed building the fort with my team. I’m glad our shelter stayed up for the night!”

Want to get involved?

This is just one example of the brilliant, confidence-building experiences that Scouts offers every week across Milton Keynes. Whether you’re 10 and ready for adventure, or an adult with a few hours to spare, there’s a place for you. Head to https://mkscouts.org for more information.