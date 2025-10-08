Show your love for MK’s parks, vote now!

Footpath at Shenley Wood
Residents of Milton Keynes are being encouraged to vote for the city’s parks as the best in the country.

Milton Keynes’ parks were awarded a prestigious Green Flag Award, an international quality mark for parks and green spaces, back in July and now there’s a chance to secure the People’s Choice Award for the city’s landscapes.

The public has the power to decide the top 10 parks from all Green Flag Award sites across the UK. So, whether you admire the art trail of Campbell Park, savour a saunter in Shenley Wood, or just cherish the chance to be closer to nature, now’s the time to show your love for MK’s amazing parks.

Vote for Milton Keynes’ parks (greenflagaward.org)

Blossom in Ouzel Valley Park

James Cairncross, Head of Landscape Architecture at The Parks Trust said: “We’re very proud to be the only organisation in the country to achieve a single Green Flag Award for a whole city-wide network of parks. And it’d be fantastic recognition to reach the Top 10 of all UK parks!”

“We know how much love there is, locally, for the city’s green spaces. And we know that residents really enjoy using the parks with family and friends, for leisure and for wellbeing.”

“I would urge MK residents and visitors to take a few minutes to vote and show the world, once again, how amazing our city is!”

Voting closes at 5pm on 31 October, with the top 10 winning sites announced in the following weeks.

