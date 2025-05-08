Silent Vigil Held in Remembrance of Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Saturday, May 3rd, 2025, a silent vigil was held at Midsummer Boulevard in Milton Keynes to honour the 26 innocent lives lost during the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, India.

The attack, which took place on Tuesday, April 22nd, specifically targeted Hindu tourists, marking a deeply disturbing and tragic moment that sent shockwaves across communities around the world.

The vigil, organised by Insight UK and members of the local Indian diaspora and supported by community leaders, the vigil drew participants from all walks of life. People from various faiths, backgrounds, and age groups came together in a heartfelt expression of solidarity, grief, and a shared stand against hatred and extremism.

The event commenced at 2:00 PM, on 3rd of May with a welcome message that set a tone of reflection and unity. The host acknowledged the devastating loss of life in Pahalgam and emphasised the need for collective healing and remembrance. This was followed by a solemn moment of silence, allowing attendees to privately mourn and reflect on the tragedy.

People writing condolences

In a powerful gesture of tribute, candles (Diya) were lit by participants, forming a glowing circle of remembrance. Flowers were laid near a central memorial space, symbolising respect, peace, and the enduring spirit of the victims. Attendees also received posters and placards bearing messages such as ‘All eyes on Pahalgam’, ‘Hindu lives matter’, ‘Nothing justifies terrorism’. There were Indian and British flags, emphasising on shared Indian and British values of peace and freedom. Huge number of participants also wrote their messages in a condolence book.

In the closing message, organisers expressed deep gratitude for the overwhelming response and unity shown by the people of Milton Keynes. “This vigil is more than a moment of silence—it is a message. A message that we will not allow terror to divide us. That we remember every innocent soul taken not just in Pahalgam, but in every corner of the world where violence threatens peace,” the speaker stated.

Events like the Milton Keynes vigil aim not only to honour the deceased but to awaken the conscience of civil society to the growing threat of religiously motivated violence.

Saturday’s gathering stood as a testament to the strength of unity in times of pain. As candles flickered against the grey afternoon sky, they carried with them a silent promise—that hatred may take lives, but it will never extinguish the human spirit.