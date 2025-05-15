Six-year-old takes on walking challenge for Dementia UK

Poppy Smith, with her parents Richard and Laura, hosting a bake sake to raise funds for Dementia UK

Poppy Smith, aged six, from Buckinghamshire, is walking 400 miles this year to raise money for Dementia UK, the specialist dementia nursing charity, after her grandad was diagnosed with young onset dementia at 59 years old.

Poppy has already walked over 200 miles this year and has raised over £5,000 for Dementia UK. Alongside her parents and Molly the dog, she has travelled around the UK completing a number of different walks – some of which have been over ten miles long!

But with eight months left of 2025, Poppy shows no signs of slowing down and is planning to increase her target to try and raise as much money as possible for the charity.

Dementia UK is the specialist dementia nursing charity that is there for the whole family. The charity's dementia specialist nurses, known as Admiral Nurses, provide life-changing advice and support, to anyone affected by dementia, whenever it's needed.

After experiencing symptoms for two years, Poppy’s grandad, or ‘Grumphs’ as she calls him, was diagnosed with young onset dementia, where symptoms occur before the age of 65, at the end of 2024.

Poppy’s mum, Laura Smith, said:“Since my dad, Poppy’s grandad, was diagnosed with young onset dementia last year, it has had a huge impact on our entire family. Dementia UK’s Admiral Nurses have been there for my mum, Poppy’s grandma, when she’s needed advice and support caring for dad.

“When we told Poppy about her Grumphs’ diagnosis, she said she wanted to take on a big challenge to help raise money for the Admiral Nurses who help her Nanny Nook and Grumphs.

“Poppy absolutely loves walking and has always enjoyed being outdoors. When I asked her if she thought she could walk 400 miles in a year, her response was “yeah, of course - I’ll smash it and walk way more than that!””

Poppy has lots more walks planned for the rest of the year including climbing Pen-y-ghent in Yorkshire and hiking Snowdon in Wales. In addition to all of her walking, Poppy has also been raising money through bake sales at her school and Laura’s work – one of which raised an incredible £600 for Dementia UK.

Joanna Sullivan, Deputy Director of Fundraising at Dementia UK said:

“We are so grateful to Poppy for taking on this incredible challenge for Dementia UK.

"One in two of us will be affected by dementia in our lifetime - either by caring for someone with the condition, developing it ourselves, or both. It can be exhausting and overwhelming, not only for the person with dementia, but also for the people caring for them, and their wider family and friends.

“Thanks to the hard work of our amazing fundraisers like Poppy, more families than ever will be able to access the life-changing support offered by our Admiral Nurses.”

To sponsor Poppy, visit: www.justgiving.com/page/poppys-walk-for-grumphsy

To find out how to fundraise for Dementia UK visit: www.dementiauk.org/get-involved/events-and-fundraising/

If you need advice or support on any aspect of dementia, you can call the Admiral Nurse Dementia Helpline on 0800 888 6678 or email [email protected]. If you would prefer to pre-book a phone or video call with an Admiral Nurse, please visit dementiauk.org/appointment