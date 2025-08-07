Slide into action: Milton Keynes housebuilder launches competition for local youngsters to design a new playground

Redrow South Midlands launches a competition.

A local housebuilder is calling on the next generation of play experts in Milton Keynes to share their creativity and help design a new playground.

Redrow South Midlands, currently building at Woburn View on Newport Road, is launching The Junior Playmakers competition. Open to children aged 7–14 in Milton Keynes and across the UK, the competition invites budding designers to submit drawings of their dream inclusive play area – designed to be accessible for children of all abilities.

The national competition, which closes on 5 September, promises more than just bragging rights – the winning designs will be brought to life in communities nationwide, as part of Redrow South Midlands’s pledge to build 100 new inclusive play areas every year.

This year’s Junior Heads of Play won’t just sketch swings and slides – they’ll receive up to £500 in vouchers to spend on play equipment, and team up with master planners to craft imaginative spaces that spark adventure, creativity, and connection. Their ideas will help transform playgrounds into vibrant hubs where fun meet's function, and every child feels welcome.

Launched by Redrow in 2023, the Junior Head of Play initiative builds on the success of previous years. From roundabouts to sensory boards and basketball hoops, this year’s winner will join previous winners in shaping the future of play for everybody, ensuring outdoor spaces are fun, inclusive, and accessible for all children.

The competition launches at a time when new research from Redrow South Midlands highlights growing concerns about the decline of outdoor play, particularly for children with disabilities or neurodiversity.

Research from over 2,000 parents across the country revealed that half of parents of children with disabilities say their child is excluded from playgrounds due to accessibility issues. Across the board, almost two thirds (65%) of parents say their children are playing out less than they did at the same age.

These insights fuel Redrow South Midlands’s mission to ensure children of all abilities and backgrounds can access safe, exciting outdoor spaces close to home, and is why they have made a new commitment to create inclusive and accessible play areas at their developments.

Andre Newman, Sales Director at Redrow South Midlands, who will be working closely with the Junior Heads of Play, added: “At Redrow South Midlands, we’re passionate about making play accessible to every child. By listening to the real experts, children living in Milton Keynes who use these spaces, we can design playgrounds that truly reflect what kids want and need. We’re excited to see the incredible ideas the Junior Playmakers bring to life this year.”

Parents interested in nominating their child can email [email protected] with a drawing of the child’s dream playground. Entries close at midday on Friday 5th September. Full terms and conditions can be found at https://www.barrattredrow.co.uk/playmaking.

Set on the outskirts of Milton Keynes, Woburn View offers a range of eco-friendly, family homes in the traditional market town of Woburn Sands. With a host of good schools and direct trains to London Euston in just half an hour, the development is ideal for families and commuters alike.