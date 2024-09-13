A venue in Milton Keynes that is home to community, business and leisure facilities, is celebrating one year since it opened to the public.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unity Place, based on Grafton Gate, opened in September 2023, and is a venue that brings together community facilities, business space and leisure outlets.

The first spaces to open were the Urban Food Market and the Unity Sky Lounge, the only rooftop bar in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In March 2024 All in Unity saw all remaining spaces in Unity Place open their doors, ranging from everyday essentials outlet The Corner Store, through to food outlet The Baker’s Room.

This month marks one year since Unity Place in Milton Keynes opened

On the business front, Santander Bank has opened a work cafe for the public featuring co-working desks and bookable meeting rooms, while there is also more than 60,000 square feet of contemporary office space available.

Unity Place has also established a community hub in the city centre over the past year, featuring a big screen showing live sporting events, and live music.

To continue to build on this community feel, Unity Place is opening a Community Hall this month, with the event space available to hire for events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To mark the one-year anniversary of Unity Place a social media competition is running, with the prize a meal for four at Dipna Anand's Kitchen and Bar.

Maisie Stanford, senior marketing and communications executive at Unity Place said: ‘We can't believe the variety of events and activations we have achieved in the variety of spaces since opening last year.

‘This September is a chance to celebrate how far we have come and to introduce our plans for the future.’