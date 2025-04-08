SportsAid Milton Keynes lunch with Kyran Bracken MBE raises funds to support the region’s young athletes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

SportsAid Eastern returned to Milton Keynes on Friday 4th April for a sporting lunch filled with inspiration, generosity and sporting excellence - headlined by former England rugby union star, Dancing on Ice champion and entrepreneur Kyran Bracken MBE.

An audience of 190 guests enjoyed an afternoon of entertainment and insight as Bracken took to the stage to share experiences from his time on the pitch - from World Cup training camps to Six Nations rivalries - along with behind-the-scenes moments that offered a glimpse into the highs, lows and mindset of elite athletes. His stories weren’t just amusing; they were packed with sharp humour, surprising insights and crowd-pleasing moments that had the room laughing throughout.

The spotlight was also on the next generation of sporting talent. This event’s beneficiary was 13-year-old local gymnast Jenitha Johnson, who is already making waves on the international stage. Representing the Junior Great Britain squad, Jenitha recently secured a bronze medal in Germany and has her sights set on the 2028 Summer Olympics. Her passion, dedication and drive were celebrated by all in attendance. The event and the live auction raised over £3,000 for SportsAid to support talented young sportspeople at the start of their careers - a time when their potential is high, but financial support can be limited to the bank of Mum and Dad!

The event is part of a wider mission by SportsAid Eastern, which has been supporting young athletes across the region since 1999. By connecting the business community with emerging sporting talent, these events create a clear line of sight between sponsorship and tangible results - both on the podium and in the lives of the young people they back.

Kyran Bracken MBE & SportsAid Eastern Beneficiary, Jenitha Johnson - Junior GB Squad Gymnast - April 2025

SportsAid Eastern extends sincere thanks to everyone who donated on the day, including our MK Event Partner, Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partnership, our Regional Sponsors, Brioche Pasquier and MHA, plus our Lunch Club sponsors, whose support always plays a key role in the day’s success; Barclays, Eden Financial Partners, EMW Law, Events Managed, Facilities Management Solutions, Hampton Brook, Hillier Hopkins, Kirkby Diamond, Mercer & Hole, and TC Group.

"What an incredible afternoon of celebration, connection and community spirit. Kyran was entertaining, engaging and full of stories, and hearing Jenitha’s achievements and goals brought home why these events matter so much," said Jane Horridge, Director, SportsAid Eastern.