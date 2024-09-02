Sri Lankan Muslim students in Milton Keynes honoured with a felicitation ceremony

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Sri Lankan Muslim Progressive Front -Milton Keynes (SLMPF-MK) is proud to announce a special felicitation ceremony honouring the remarkable achievements of first-generation Sri Lankan students in Milton Keynes. The event will take place on 7th September 2024, celebrating the academic successes of children from immigrant and underprivileged backgrounds.

This ceremony highlights the hard work, resilience, and dedication of these young individuals, who have excelled in their studies despite facing numerous challenges. The event is a testament to the potential within these students and a recognition of their bright futures ahead.

Kurshida Mirza (BEM) High Sheriff of Buckinghamshire and Emily Darlington MP for Milton Keynes Central will be the distinguished guests of honour, underscoring the importance of community support and the role of education in empowering the next generation. Local councillors and community leaders also will be the guests in the event. Their presence reinforces the commitment to nurturing the talents of students from all backgrounds, ensuring that every child has the opportunity to succeed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SLMPF-MK, a charity dedicated to supporting learning, mentorship, and personal fulfilment within the Sri Lankan community in Milton Keynes, is proud to host this event. The charity believes in the power of education as a transformative tool and is committed to providing the necessary support to help these students reach their full potential.

Event Flyer

Mustapha Bathuruzamaan, Barrister at Law, Secretary of SLMPF-MK, said: "We are incredibly proud of the achievements of these young students.

"This event is not just about recognising their hard work, but also about inspiring them to continue striving for excellence. It is also a moment to thank the wider community for their support and to encourage continued investment in the education and well-being of our children."

The event will take place at Novotel Hotel on 07.09.2024 between 17.00 to 21.00 hours. We invite the community to join us in celebrating these outstanding young individuals and supporting their ongoing journey toward success.