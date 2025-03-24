STEM prodigy Maryam Jazeem honored by local MP for groundbreaking achievements during British Science Week

As British Science Week 2025 (7-16 March) celebrates a decade of inspiring the next generation of scientists, Maryam Jazeem, a 13-year-old multi-award-winning Quran reciter, STEM advocate, and social activist from Milton Keynes, is making headlines for her groundbreaking achievements in STEM. Her innovative work has not only earned her the Student Superstar Award at the MK STEM Awards 2025 for the second year in a row but has also been recognized by Emily Darlington MP, Member of Parliament for Milton Keynes Central, in a heartfelt letter dated 12th March 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As British Science Week 2025 (7-16 March) celebrates a decade of inspiring the next generation of scientists, Maryam Jazeem, a 13-year-old multi-award-winning Quran reciter, STEM advocate, and social activist from Milton Keynes, is making headlines for her groundbreaking achievements in STEM. Her innovative work has not only earned her the Student Superstar Award at the MK STEM Awards 2025 for the second year in a row but has also been recognized by Emily Darlington MP, Member of Parliament for Milton Keynes Central, in a heartfelt letter dated 12th March 2025.

Maryam’s pioneering work in Quranic-STEM Fusion—a unique approach that blends linguistic analysis, AI-assisted learning, and mathematical structures in Quranic recitation—has revolutionized Quranic education. She is recognized as the world’s first child to master Tajweed and memorize the entire Quran using STEM methodologies and AI tools like Tarteel, a groundbreaking achievement that bridges faith and science.

In her letter, Emily Darlington MP wrote:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maryam Jazeem with MK STEM Awards founder Meena Chander

“Your dedication, hard work, and innovative thinking have clearly set you apart, and this achievement is a testament to your exceptional talent. STEM fields play a vital role in shaping our future, and I am inspired to see individuals like you leading the way with such passion. Your success is not only a personal triumph but also a proud moment for our community. I am delighted to have such bright minds living and working here in Milton Keynes.”

Maryam’s achievements are particularly significant as Milton Keynes continues to cement its place as a hub for innovation and technology. The city made history in November 2023 by hosting the World’s First AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park, home of the Second World War codebreakers. Just as the codebreakers shaped the outcome of the war, the AI Summit aimed to shape the future of AI technology by fostering collaboration and promoting responsible practices. Maryam, a resident of Milton Keynes, embodies this spirit of innovation, using AI tools to transform Quranic education and inspire young learners worldwide.

At the MK STEM Awards 2025 Gala Night on 4th March 2025, Maryam won the Student Superstar Award for the second consecutive year and was shortlisted in four other categories:

AI Impact

Changemaker/Lightbulb

Advancing Women in STEM

STEM Ambassador

Maryam Jazeem with her MK STEM Awards & Certificates

Her success at the awards, coupled with her recognition by Emily Darlington MP, underscores her role as a rising STEM figure and a beacon of hope for young girls, especially from diverse backgrounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maryam’s achievements extend beyond STEM. She has won over 40 awards in Quranic recitation, public speaking, and STEM, including the National Qira’ah Competition organized by Islam Channel TV in 2021, where she was named the Best Quran Reciter in the UK. In 2025, she triumphed at the Season 8 Q Factor Nationwide Qiraat Competition, defeating 1,500 contestants.

Beyond academics, Maryam is a passionate advocate for inclusivity, social justice, and global issues spanning Brexit policy, climate change, mental health, and religious tolerance. At just 7 years old, her letter to former Prime Minister Boris Johnson challenging Brexit policy garnered a notable response, showcasing her early engagement with political advocacy. Her efforts have earned recognition from the highest levels, including a personal letter from King Charles III and Queen Camilla acknowledging her congratulatory message for their coronation.

One of her most impactful campaigns addressed the Sri Lankan government’s controversial COVID-19-era policy mandating cremation for all victims, which violated WHO guidelines and caused immense distress to the Muslim community. Maryam’s relentless advocacy played a pivotal role in raising global awareness, leading to a historic policy reversal and an apology by Sri Lanka on 23rd July 2024—upholding burial rights based on religious beliefs. This victory, alongside her campaign for International Islamic History Month in the UK, earned her the Baton Award 2023—making her the first child ever to win this prestigious award, outshining adult finalists including barristers and authors.

Maryam Jazeem with the letter from local MP Darlington

As the youngest ambassador for King Charles III’s #IWill Movement, Maryam promotes youth involvement in social change and mentors peers to pursue their passions, proving that age is no barrier to creating lasting impact.

“I hope my journey inspires other young girls to believe that they can excel in STEM while staying true to their faith and values,” said Maryam Jazeem.