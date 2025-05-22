Step up to break the cycle of homelessness: UnityMK launches Big Sleepout & Glasswalk Challenge 2025

Local homelessness charity UnityMK is calling on the community to take bold steps to help break the cycle of homelessness in our city by participating in the UnityMK Big Sleepout & Glasswalk 2025. These two powerful and symbolic fundraising challenges highlight some of the many difficulties faced by those experiencing rough sleeping.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place on the evening of Friday 6th June at Cranswick Convenience Foods, Steinbeck Crescent, Milton Keynes, and generously supported by Cranswick for the fourth consecutive year, the event aims to raise critical funds to help individuals who face or experience homelessness in our city. Event registration is open on the UnityMK website: www.unitymk.org/news/unitymk-big-sleepout-and-glasswalk-2025

Ria House Corporate and Community Fundraising Manager at UnityMK said: ‘‘We are pleased to once again be hosting our UnityMK Big Sleepout supported by Cranswick Convenience Foods. We wanted to bring a fresh twist to this year’s event, while continuing to shine a light on the growing challenges faced by the circa 200 people we support each week. That’s why we’ve introduced something new: The Glasswalk! Guided safely by expert facilitators from UK Firewalk, this unique experience invites participants to test their limits—mentally and physically while standing in solidarity with people who face or experience homelessness in our city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our range of services is accessed by around 200 people each week, including guests like ‘Liam’ who arrived at our Unity Park Station Homelessness Centre earlier this year during freezing weather. He said to our team, “If I have to spend another night on the streets, I’m going to die.’’ He was completely disorientated and wearing nothing but a t-shirt, a light summer jacket, trousers, and no shoes. Without UnityMK, he simply would have had nowhere to turn and no immediate support.

UnityMK Big Sleepout 2024 Participants.

We’d love to see as many people as possible come together to take on the challenge of The Big Sleepout, The Glasswalk, or both so that we can continue these vital services- so grab your friends, family or colleagues, sign up and come join us for a night to remember! And a big thank you to Cranswick for hosting the event again this year, we are truly thankful for their ongoing, generous support.’’

Find out more information and register your place now at www.unitymk.org/news/unitymk-big-sleepout-and-glasswalk-2025 and take your first step towards breaking the cycle of homelessness in Milton Keynes.

The Challenges

Participants can choose from one or both inspirational experiences:

UnityMK Big Sleepout 2024 Participant

The Glasswalk – Friday, 6th June: Walk barefoot across broken glass in a safe, professionally guided environment. Led by expert facilitators from UK Firewalk, this challenge is a profound exercise in courage and mental resilience.

– Friday, 6th June: Walk barefoot across broken glass in a safe, professionally guided environment. Led by expert facilitators from UK Firewalk, this challenge is a profound exercise in courage and mental resilience. The Big Sleepout – Friday, 6th June to Saturday, 7th June: Swap the comfort of home for a night sleeping rough in a car park. Participants will gain an eye-opening glimpse into the harsh conditions faced by people experiencing homelessness.

Who Can Join

Glasswalk : Open to ages 12+ (under 18s must be accompanied by a parent/guardian).

: Open to ages 12+ (under 18s must be accompanied by a parent/guardian). Sleepout: Recommended for ages 12+, with all under-18s to be supervised by a parent or guardian at all times. Participants must be physically able to sleep outside.

Fundraising Goal

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up now! Make a difference! Each participant is asked to raise a minimum of £50, though higher fundraising is strongly encouraged to maximise the impact. Set up a JustGiving page via www.justgiving.com/campaign/unitymk-big-sleepout-and-glasswalk-2025 and share your journey on social media to rally support.