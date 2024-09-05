Stony Stratford Tennis Club shines at Junior County Championships

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Stony Stratford Tennis Club continued its tradition of excellence with a remarkable showing at the Junior County Championships held in the last week of August. A total of 25 juniors from the club competed across three counties: Buckinghamshire, Northamptonshire, and Bedfordshire.

The Junior County Championship is a marquee event, where young talents from across the region compete for the prestigious title of County Champion in their respective age groups. This year, Team Stony stood out not just for their skill, but for their camaraderie and team spirit, as they supported each other through the intense rounds of singles and doubles matches.

Among the standout performers was Emily Marshall, who captured the 18&U Girls title. Sofia Cancel claimed victory in the 10&U Girls category, while Charlie Harvey emerged as the 18&U Boys champion after a thrilling third-set battle against fellow Stony member, Kyle Babbage. In the 12&U Boys doubles, Robin Jones and his partner triumphed over Team Stony player Miguel Dadios and his partner, adding another title to the club’s impressive haul.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emily Marshall also showcased her versatility and determination by reaching the finals of both the Women’s Singles event and the 18&U Girls doubles, finishing as the runner-up in both. Charlie Harvey further demonstrated his prowess on the court by winning the Adult Mixed doubles and the 18&U Boys doubles with his partners.

Team Stony’s rising stars shine bright at tennis championships

Other notable performances included Sofia Hanak, who secured 4th place in the 9&U Girls category, reflecting the significant progress she has made over the past year. Ameya Polavajram finished 4th in the 14&U Girls Singles after a hard-fought semi-final, highlighting her ongoing improvement.

Nicholas Morrell was the runner-up in the 16&U Boys final, narrowly missing out on the title after a challenging final match.

In Northamptonshire, Jack Webb narrowly lost the 14&U Boys final after an epic match, ending 11-9 in the third set. However, he bounced back to win the 14&U Mixed doubles title with his partner. Meanwhile, in Bedfordshire, Ben Swallow endured an injury to reach the final of the 14&U Mixed doubles, demonstrating great resilience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Cavill, Director of Tennis at Stony Stratford Tennis Club, expressed his pride in the team’s performance. “I am so proud of everyone, not just those who have won titles. What pleases me more than anything is how close our players and parents are and how they support each other. It’s unusual in an individual sporting environment, but it’s one of the main reasons they do so well—they all need each other. Great work, Team Stony!”

Celebrating champions and contenders alike—congratulations to all our winners and runners-up!

Looking ahead, the club will host its Club Championships on Sunday, 8th September. With many of these talented players set to compete, the event promises to be a showcase of high-quality tennis. The club invites the local community to come and enjoy the action, supporting these young athletes as they continue to make their mark on the court.