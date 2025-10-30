Storm hit sleepout raises thousands for charity

Hardy fundraisers braved the elements to sleep rough in a bid to raise thousands for charity.

To mark its 30th anniversary, Connection Support staged its first ever sleepout to take action against homelessness and raise vital funds to support its services, dedicated to helping people build safer, more sustainable futures.

Kind-hearted fundraisers slept outside overnight in stormy conditions, helping raise more than £2,500 for the charity. The event was supported by serviced office space specialists Landmark Property Solutions, whose property Challenge House in Bletchley, hosted the inaugural sleepout event.

Challenge House receptionist Karen Marsh swapped her bed for a sleeping bag to take part in the event and the caring company made its own donation, which helped her raise more than £355 for the charity challenge.

Milton Keynes Mayor James Lancaster with the Connection Support Sleepout fundraisers at Challenge House

The sleepout event was hosted by Challenge House to provide a safe space for those sleeping overnight outdoors that had the added climatic challenge of having to contend with Storm Amy’s arrival, which hit on the night of the event.

Mum-of-two Karen was joined by fellow fundraisers including team members from Connection Support with Milton Keynes Mayor Cllr James Lancaster visiting on the night to show his support.

Peter Christmas, Head of Fundraising at Connection Support, said: “The Milton Keynes Sleepout was Connection Support’s first staff Sleepout and an important step in our fundraising journey.

“It was not only an opportunity to raise awareness of our work, but also a chance for our team to glimpse the stark reality that many people face every day. We’re incredibly grateful to both Challenge House and Landmark Property Solutions for making it possible – for hosting us, taking part, and supporting our efforts to raise vital funds for people affected by homelessness.”

Connection Support Sleepout fundraisers at Challenge House

Karen, who has worked at Challenge House for nine years, said: “It went really well on the night, we all supported each other. We hunkered down at the side of the building, which offered some shelter but we were exposed to the elements.

“Connection Support is based at Challenge House and we see the amazing work they do. So I wanted the opportunity to have the experience, put myself in someone else’s shoes and help raise money for the fantastic services they provide for so many people.”

The charity, which has recently expanded its services supporting people sleeping rough in Northamptonshire, highlighted how by taking part they wanted to shine a light on homelessness in the community and raise funds that could provide safety, support and hope for people rebuilding their lives.

Navraj Johal, Landmark’s Chief Marketing Officer, added: “We were delighted to support Connection Support with its first sleepout event and proud to sponsor Karen from our Challenge House team. This is one of the numerous ways we continue to support the incredible local charities that are such an important part of the communities where we are based.”

For more information visit https://www.connectionsupport.org.uk/