Success for the BLONDEMAN opening night

BLONDEMAN: Age of Aquarius Reveal

Local artist BLONDEMAN kicked off his week-long gallery with a fun opening night at the Creative Void. With live performances from music talents Manny and AD Stranik, a big artwork reveal and serving canapés and drinks on retro vinyl records!

The opening night for the new BLONDEMAN: Age of Aquarius gallery took place on the 2nd of October at the Creative Void, Wolverton. It was a night filled with artwork, entertainment and the coming together of community.

It was great to see so many people supporting local art and local talent. There was an exciting ‘Age of Aquarius’ artwork reveal, followed by fabulous live performances from music artists Manny and AD Stranik.

Places like the Creative Void are essential in our community for hosting these events and making art accessible. Art can be inspirational, joyful, subjective and it can also be resistance. All things we need right now, and of which you’ll find elements of within the pieces exhibited at the gallery which ends on 8th October.

“I love making the creations in my head a reality” said Chris Howard aka, BLONDEMAN. “There is so much detail that goes into every piece, and my style is dystopian, fantasy with a touch of realness. This year I expanded into people more and focused on icons that made a huge impact in my life, like David Bowie and Amy Winehouse. Then the Age of Aquarius pieces just rounded everything off and is there to inspire people but also reassure that the tides are turning and we must enter a new era soon”.

Artwork can be purchased directly through Instagram DM @_blondeman or on the Etsy Shop “BlondemanStore” https://www.etsy.com/uk/shop/BlondemanStore