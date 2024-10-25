Successful MK Can Quest fundraiser

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wow, what a day for MK Can Quest! Humbled and happy to express what an incredible day we had for our fundraiser MK Can Quest 16th October, in honour of World Food Day and our World Record event from last year.

Over 50 businesses and groups turned up to test their wits and physical abilities to raise money for MK Food Bank, walking around the beautiful surroundings of Campbell Park, even a little rain didn’t put the teams off.

Our fantastic Volunteers ran these epic challenges with supporters from MK College Public Services team and MK Rose volunteers, without whom we couldn’t have made them happen as well as big shout outs to The Parks Trust, Midsummer Tap, Really Awesome Coffee, Lime Bikes and Ride Dot who made the day even better!

Light Beacon, MK Can Quest Participants

Congratulations to Facilities Management Solutions who won the Golden Trophy presented by Marie Bradburn, Mayor of Milton Keynes, and to all the runners up.

We would like to thank all the participants for getting involved and getting stuck in, all in aid of MK Food Bank, supporting our vital food support services in Milton Keynes over the winter months.

Thank you all for supporting our Charity, you are incredible!!

If you would like to help with our Christmas appeals, please click on the link: mkfoodbank.org.uk/latest-appeal/