Successful MK Can Quest fundraiser

By Poppy Cheetham
Contributor
Published 25th Oct 2024, 13:31 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2024, 13:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Wow, what a day for MK Can Quest! Humbled and happy to express what an incredible day we had for our fundraiser MK Can Quest 16th October, in honour of World Food Day and our World Record event from last year.

Wow, what a day for MK Can Quest!Humbled and happy to express what an incredible day we had for our fundraiser MK Can Quest 16th October, in honour of World Food Day and our World Record event from last year.

Over 50 businesses and groups turned up to test their wits and physical abilities to raise money for MK Food Bank, walking around the beautiful surroundings of Campbell Park, even a little rain didn’t put the teams off.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Our fantastic Volunteers ran these epic challenges with supporters from MK College Public Services team and MK Rose volunteers, without whom we couldn’t have made them happen as well as big shout outs to The Parks Trust, Midsummer Tap, Really Awesome Coffee, Lime Bikes and Ride Dot who made the day even better!

Light Beacon, MK Can Quest ParticipantsLight Beacon, MK Can Quest Participants
Light Beacon, MK Can Quest Participants

Congratulations to Facilities Management Solutions who won the Golden Trophy presented by Marie Bradburn, Mayor of Milton Keynes, and to all the runners up.

We would like to thank all the participants for getting involved and getting stuck in, all in aid of MK Food Bank, supporting our vital food support services in Milton Keynes over the winter months.

Thank you all for supporting our Charity, you are incredible!!

If you would like to help with our Christmas appeals, please click on the link: mkfoodbank.org.uk/latest-appeal/

Related topics:QuestVolunteersCoffeeMilton Keynes
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice