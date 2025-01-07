Sue Ryder launches New Year appeal for charity shop volunteers to come forward this January

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

National palliative care and bereavement charity, Sue Ryder, is urging anyone with a New Year’s resolution to give something back, to come on board and help make their local Sue Ryder shop a vibrant and successful part of their community’s shopping scene in 2025.

With the new year being a time for resolutions and fresh starts, the charity, which is one of the UK’s largest charity retailers, is hoping that anyone in need of a new experience will consider giving the gift of time and joining its team of retail volunteers.

Volunteers can help with everything from sorting and preparing stock, to merchandising and sales. By supporting Sue Ryder in this way, locals can donate their skills and knowledge, gain retail experience, meet new people and support their local community, all the while helping to make a real difference to people relying on the charity’s end of life care and bereavement support.

Sue Ryder Volunteer Manager, Lucy Swann said:

“We would absolutely love if any budding volunteers out there would consider making it their New Year’s resolution to come and join us. Our team of retail volunteers are an invaluable part of our charity and play a critical part in helping us raise enough money so Sue Ryder can keep caring for people in hospices and providing nationwide bereavement support, ensuring no one has to face dying or grief alone. We rely on the support of our dedicated volunteers, who are a lifeline to our shops, and we simply could not operate without them.

“Sue Ryder is committed to making volunteering with us a rewarding, inclusive and empowering experience for everybody. We would like to appeal to any of your readers who would like to find out more about joining our team. No matter how much time you have, we would love you to hear from you.”

Sue Ryder has almost 400 shops in high streets, retail parks and shopping centres across the UK. The money raised from its shops goes towards Sue Ryder’s palliative and bereavement services, which supports people with a life-limiting illness and grief.

To make a difference as a Sue Ryder volunteer, please visit: https://www.sueryder.org/support-us/volunteer/quick-apply to register your interest.