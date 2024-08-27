Sue Ryder searches for volunteers to support new service in Milton Keynes for those grieving

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

National healthcare and bereavement charity, Sue Ryder is on the lookout for volunteers in Milton Keynes to come on board and assist with the launch of a new community initiative, offering vital support to local people experiencing grief.

Following the successful launch of Sue Ryder Grief Kind Spaces in other parts of the country, the charity, which supports people through the most difficult times of their lives, whether that’s a terminal illness or the death of a loved one, is teaming up with Dobbies Garden Centre, based in Bletchley, to launch a new weekly Grief Kind Space from September 2024.

To get the initiative off the ground, the charity needs local volunteers who would be willing to listen and support people in their own communities who are grieving and need more support.

Sue Ryder’s Grief Kind Spaces will be free weekly drop-in sessions, run by trained volunteers who will provide a safe and supportive space for people who have experienced a bereavement to come together. Sue Ryder hopes the Grief Kind Spaces will go some way to reducing the isolation and loneliness experienced by people after somebody close to them has died.

Sue Ryder's Milton Keynes, Grief Kind Space will be held at Dobbies Garden Centre

Commenting on the need for volunteers to come forward and support the service, Sue Ryder’s Grief Kind Spaces Area Coordinator, Kerri Bicknell said, “Almost every home in the UK has, or will experience the death of someone. Yet, our research tells us two out of three people who are grieving are still not getting the support they need.

“We spoke to 8,500 people who have been bereaved and many of them told us the support they really wanted was to meet and talk to others who had also been bereaved. That’s why we’re launching our Grief Kind Spaces.

“However, to open a Grief Kind Space here in Milton Keynes we need local residents to volunteer with us. All volunteers joining us will be offered training which will equip them in their role.

"If you are interested in joining us in bringing Grief Kind Spaces to Milton Keynes, please get in touch. You don't need to have experience or have done anything like this before - just have a willingness to support others.”

The Sue Ryder Grief Kind Space in Milton Keynes will be held at Dobbies Garden Centre, Belvedere Lane, Watling Street and will be a community service offering a trusted, safe place for people in Milton Keynes to meet and talk about their bereavement.

To register your interest in becoming a Grief Kind volunteer in Milton Keynes please email [email protected] or visit sueryder.org/GKVolunteer.

For anyone who is grieving, Sue Ryder offers free online support at sueryder.org/grief

Further details on Milton Keynes’s first Grief Kind Space will be shared in due course.