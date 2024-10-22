Summerfield School - Open viewing tours

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Is your child due to start School in September 2025? Have you just moved to MK and looking for a suitable Primary School? Come and join us at one of our Open Viewing Tours for prospective families.

We are a warm and nurturing school, so why not come and see what we can offer your child in terms of a varied and exciting curriculum, attractive school grounds & facilities, small class sizes, strong links with the community, strong pastoral care and our very own Chickens on-site!

On Wednesday, November 13 at 2pm and Tuesday, December 10 at 10am, we are holding Open Viewing Tours in school for prospective new families who are considering whether they would like their children to join our wonderful school community and to start school in September 2025

Please just email: [email protected] to register your interest. Thank you.