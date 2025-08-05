Talented heating engineer from Milton Keynes reaches semi-finals in national competition

Shaun Bone

Shaun Bone from Milton Keynes is through to the semi-final stage of the search for the UK and Ireland’s Top Tradesperson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shaun Bone a heating engineer from Milton Keynes, has beaten stiff competition to secure a semi-final place in Screwfix’s search for the UK’s Top Tradesperson, which is now in its 16th year.

Shaun, 38, who owns Blue Flame (MK) Ltd, has worked as a heating engineer for 22 years. Professionalism and dedication are what set Shaun apart from the hundreds of entries from tradespeople across the UK and Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From fixing a boiler in the dead of winter, or installing an energy-efficient heating system, knowing the job directly improves comfort, safety, and quality of life for customers gives Shaun a genuine sense of satisfaction.

Looking ahead, Shaun is also passionate about sustainable heating and loves helping customers to future proof their homes through the installation of heat pumps, solar thermal, or high-efficiency systems, helping to reduce carbon footprints.

The semi-final stage will see Shaun compete against over 40 other tradespeople, presenting their skills and story to judges from Screwfix. The semi-finalists will be whittled down to just ten before advancing to the national final at Screwfix Live in September.

And it’s at Screwfix Live, after being put through their paces by a panel of industry experts, one winner will be crowned Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2025 and take home a £20,000/€20,000 trade bundle of tools, tech, and training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shaun says: “When I heard that I had been successful in getting to the semi-final stage of the Screwfix Top Tradesperson competition I was shocked. It’s an honour to compete against such talented individuals, and I’m excited to share my story with the judges. I’m passionate about the heating industry and look forward to showcasing my skills.”

A chance to join the Hall of Fame

This year’s successful winner will join the likes of the current Top Tradesperson, plumber Mohammed Rahman, and 2023 winner Astrid Arnold in the growing Screwfix Hall of Fame.

Jack Wallace, Marketing Director at Screwfix, added: “Now in its 16th year, our search for the UK and Ireland’s Top Tradesperson continues to highlight the exceptional talent within the trade industry. This year’s entries have been truly inspiring, and I wish all semi-finalists the best of luck as they compete for this year’s title.”

To find out more about Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2025, visit: screwfix.com/stt or screwfix.ie/stt.