Taylor Wimpey continues to support Milton Keynes Food Bank this Christmas

A Taylor Wimpey South Midlands representative with the food bank donations.

Taylor Wimpey South Midlands is proud to have lent its support to Milton Keynes Food Bank this year, after making its final food donation drop off in time for Christmas.

Employees from the housebuilder’s Milton Keynes office, located in Newton Leys, have been gathering food donations to help families and individuals in need in the local community. This donation, two crates full and a cardboard box, is the second that the company has made to the food bank this year, with five boxes being handed over in the summer.

Milton Keynes Food Bank, a lifeline for thousands in the area, provides emergency food supplies to over 5,000 families every year through its distribution centre in Kiln Farm and 10 serving centres across the region.The Food Bank relies entirely on donations of food and money from local schools, churches, businesses, organisations and individuals.

Louisa Hobbs, Operations Manager at MK Food Bank, said: “Christmas time is the season of giving, and we’re always overwhelmed by the generosity of the Milton Keynes community and businesses like Taylor Wimpey. Thank you to them for their donation and continuing to support the most vulnerable in our community throughout the year.”

Fiona Lloyd, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “We are committed to giving something back to the local areas in which we are building and are proud to be supporting Milton Keynes food bank as part of this. The services they provide benefit so many people in crisis, which is more important than ever at Christmas time. We truly hope our donations have made a difference to families in need.”

For more information on MK Food Bank and how you can get involved, visit www.mkfoodbank.org.uk.